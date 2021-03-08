Is your Air-Conditioner ready for summer?



Spring is here! Soon the mercury will be rising, and it will bring sunnier skies, new flowers will bloom, fruits will grow, and nature will shine the brightest - promising a new beginning to rejuvenate the soul. However, along with the breathtaking weather comes the summer's sweltering heat, which will make us rush inside the house and turn on the air conditioner (AC) to feel the cool air.







Now the question is that whether your AC is clean or not? Remember, throughout the winter, most people across Bangladesh didn't turn on the AC due to the cold weather. It means that it is now filled with dust, mites, or molds. Every time you turn on the moldy AC, it will be discharging mold spores and bacteria into the air, which will be harmful to anyone, especially the family's vulnerable members. A moldy AC is the perfect recipe for chronic illness and needs to be fixed quickly.







Let's perceive it this way: do you think a car that has not been appropriately maintained and no tune-up has been performed will operate smoothly? No, it won't. Every machine requires maintenance to function smoothly - whether it's a car or a refrigerator, or an AC.







Cleaning and maintaining an AC may seem like an unnecessary task for some, especially when it is keeping the room cool. But it is mandatory to clean AC regularly, mainly when it hasn't been used for a while.





Air filters can usually get clogged and become dirty, hampering the normal airflow. When dust covers the evaporator coil, its ability to absorb heat gets weakened, which further decreases the efficiency and ability to cool the indoor. Thus, cleaning AC will lower the stress and pressure and increase its efficiency.







On top of it, a dirty AC will consume more energy, which will increase the utility bill. If you continue running a dirty AC for a long time, it will raise more significant issues in the future, leading to costly repairs. Hence, regular maintenance of AC is recommended. Furthermore, during the maintenance, a professional can identify any problem your AC might encounter in the future. This will avert expensive repair or replacement of the entire AC unit.







Remember one thing - your AC not only cool your home, but it also plays a crucial role in keeping clean and healthy air circulated inside your house. A dirty AC will create a ground for bacteria and germs to flourish, which will contaminate your living space and harm you along with your loved ones.











Thus, it is better to clean and maintain your AC for your and your family's well-being. To get your AC professionally serviced, contact the store's customer care or the brand of the AC, such as Singer. Their experienced technicians will go to your house, clean it, and provide useful advice. Clean the AC before the summer gets here so that you will be able to enjoy the beautiful weather without any worry.SK. Nasir Hossain , Senior Executive-Media Relations, benchmarkpr, Email: [email protected]

