‘March 7 speech inspired us to fight for freedom’

The landmark speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 7, 1971 inspired us to fight for freedom, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP said.







He was addressing as chief guest a discussion marking the historic March 7, organized by Brahmanbaria Model Police Station on its premises Sunday evening.



The graduation of Bangladesh from a least developed country (LDC) to a developing one was also celebrated simultaneously.







Muktadir Chowdhury MP, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry, said, “We took arms to fight against the Pakistani occupation forces being inspired by the historic March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Responding to the call of Bangabandhu, members of Bangladesh police forged resistance first against the enemies.”



He paid rich tributes to the police members who laid down their lives during the Liberation War.







Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Anisur Rahman presided over the function. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan, Civil Surgeon Dr Ekram Ullah, Govt Women’s College Principal SM Shafiqullah also addressed the discussion as special guests.







Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Rahim delivered the welcome speech. After the discussion and cake-cutting, a pleasant cultural program was held.

