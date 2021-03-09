Int'l Women's Day observed in Kamalganj

Good Neighbors Bangladesh Moulvibazar Community Development Project (CDP) Project Director Romeo Ratan Gomez addresses a discussion meeting in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar on Monday. -AA



International Women's Day was observed by the initiatives of Good Neighbors Bangladesh Moulvibazar Community Development Project (CDP) in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar on Monday.







While discussing about significance of International Women's Day, Romeo Ratan Gomez, Project Director of Maulovibazar CDP, said, "Every year March 8 is observed as International Women's Day to recognize the achievements and protect the rights of the women in social, economical, cultural and political fields. Women have to deal with various problems in family, personal and professional life. Through observing the day, it is attempted to develop awareness among people presenting these issues before all." Program Officer Probir Nokrek said, "Good Neighbors Bangladesh Maulovibazar CDP works diligently for betterment of children, women and youth in the area. Good Neighbors Bangladesh is working to ensure the participation of women in development through microcredit under co-operatives. The ogranzation also works arranging meetings and seminars to make women aware about their rights."







--- Md Munayem Khan, Kamalganj

Leave Your Comments