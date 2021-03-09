Historic March 7 observed in Daudkandi

Md Juwel Rana, Senior Assistant Superintendent of police (Daudkandi circle), addresses a discussion meeting marking the historic March 7 at Russel Square adjacent to the police station on Sunday. Upazila Chairman Major Mohammad Ali (retd) addressed the pr



Marking the historic March 7, Daudkandi Model Police Station on Sunday organized motor parade and cultural program to celebrate the graduation of Bangladesh to a developing nation from a Least Developed Country (LDC) recognized by United Nations. A large cake also was cut on the occasion.







Md Juwel Rana, Senior Assistant Superintendent of police (Daudkandi circle), attended the program as the chief guest and placed a wreath at the Portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Russel Square at 11am. In the evening, a discussion meeting was held at Russel Square adjacent to the police station.





Upazila Chairman Major Mohammad Ali (retd) and Cumilla North Zila Awami League Joint General Secretary Basu Deb Ghosh addressed the program as special guests. Daudkandi Model Police Station Officer-In-Charge Md Nazrul Islam presided over the program while leaders of different political parties along with police personnel were also present at the program.







At end of the discussion meeting, a pleasant cultural program was organized.







--- Liton Sarker Badol, Daudkandi

