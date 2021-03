Int'l Women's Day observed in Kalmakanda

Netrokona-1 constituency Member of Parliament Manu Majumdar addresses a discussion meeting at Kalmakanda upazila parishal hall room on Monday.-AA



International Women's Day was celebrated befittingly at Kalmakanda on Monday.





Marking the day, the upazila administration and department of women affairs in collaboration with World Vision Bangladesh Nazipur AP and Care Bangladesh Kalmakanda Branch organized a discussion meeting, prize-giving and a cultural program at upazila parishal hall room.







Netrokona-1 constituency Member of Parliament Manu Majumdar addressed the program as the chief guest while Upazila Chairman Abdul Khaleque Talukder, Upazila Awami League President Chandan Biswas and Kalmakanda Press Club President Razzak Ahmed Raju were present as special guests.



Presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sohail Rana, the program was conducted by Shanti Debnath. Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Khaleq Talukder, Upazila Awami League President Chandan Biswas, and President of Kalmakanda Press Club Razzak Ahmed Raju were present as special guests.







Among others, Women's Affairs Officer Popy Rani Talukder, Women Vice-Chairman Afroza Begum, Upazila Fisheries Officer Tahmina Khatun, Mahila Parishad President Raushnara Parveen Nowroz, Nazirpur AP Manager Paritosh Rema, Su-Seba Network Entrepreneur Mahmuda Akhter, Pinki Akhter also addressed the program.





--- Md Fakhrul Alak Khasru, Kalmakanda

