Soil pollution and remediation





Other animals, including humans, are directly or indirectly dependent on plants for food. And these plants depend on the soil for their nutrition. The tree collects its essential nutrients (minerals) from the soil. So, no alternative to our food is possible without soil. Soil is the source of all basic human needs such as food, clothing, and shelter. We consider soil as a valuable natural resource in our lives. However, due to the direct and indirect effects of human beings, the soil is being severely damaged and the soil is being polluted.





Soil pollution means depletion of essential nutrients and accumulation of unwanted substances, which are harmful to the present animal and plant world. Unwanted substances are those elements which cause a negative transformation of the soil.





Soil pollution is a major part of environmental pollution. Urbanization and massive population growth are the main causes of soil pollution. The main causes of soil pollution are:





1. Land erosion





2. Piles of chemicals and waste





3. Unplanned urbanization





4. Uncontrolled deforestation





5. Unplanned dam construction





6. Shrimp farming and





7. Uncontrolled agricultural work.



Below is a brief description of them:





Land erosion:





The main causes of soil erosion are rain and wind. Land erosion is greatly increased when people cut down trees indiscriminately, deforest, cultivate grasslands, and use uncontrolled use of soil to loosen the soil, then the wind blows away the soil easily and causes soil erosion.



Chemical and waste piles:





Various types of chemicals are emitted from industrial mills. Besides, village and urban household waste and civic waste are piled up at a specific place. All of these wastes contain a variety of pathogens, including chemicals, which contaminate the waste heap and its surroundings. An example is the tannery at Hazaribagh in Dhaka city. It has been observed that on an average, more than three hundred different chemicals are released from here in 19,000 cubic meters of water every day. The discharge between the liquid waste discharged through the sewer is 1.5 to 13.0 degrees, respectively. This liquid waste has severely contaminated the tannery and its surrounding soils, wiping out the grass growing in the area.



Unplanned urbanization:





The population of the whole world, including Bangladesh, is increasing at a tremendous rate, and at the same time, the number of people living in urban areas is increasing. Due to this, the population density of cities in every country of the world is increasing day by day. In the 35 years since 1950, the number of urban dwellers in the world has tripled from 1.25 billion (125 crore).



Uncontrolled deforestation:





Tree felling is closely related to population growth. Forests and agricultural lands are used to build habitat roads, mills, and factories for a larger population, resulting in a decrease in the number of trees in the forest and the exposure of the soil.



Unplanned dam construction:





Due to the Farakka Dam, the navigability of the rivers of Bangladesh has decreased and as the currents in the rivers have decreased, the saltwater of the sea is entering more in the southern part of Bangladesh. As a result, soil pollution has started in the south due to soil salinity.



Shrimp farming:





Shrimp is a valuable export resource of Bangladesh. Therefore, shrimp farming has started on a large scale in the southern part of Bangladesh i.e., Satkhira, Khulna, and Cox's Bazar areas. Because of the salinity of water in shrimp farming for many days, salinity causes soil contamination.



Agricultural activities:





In agriculture, chemical fertilizers and pesticides are sprayed to increase crop yields, leading to soil contamination. Any agricultural work wastes soil nutrients. During soil cultivation, the soil becomes loose and soil contamination occurs through soil erosion. Besides, soil structure is damaged during land cultivation. If the soil structure (texture) is damaged, it becomes difficult for the tree to grow.



The results of soil pollution are mentioned below:





* As a result of erosion, the essential nutrients of the plants are shifted from the surface of the land to other places, which makes the land barren, which creates an unsuitable environment for growing trees and the area gradually becomes treeless.





* Unplanned urbanization results in soil pollution along with other pollutants, making it uninhabitable for other organisms, including humans. By this people are infected with various diseases.





* Extensive deforestation increases soil erosion. As a result, the vegetation environment is destroyed, which affects desertification.





* Due to the Farakka Dam, the flow of water in almost all the rivers of Bangladesh has decreased and the rivers are losing their navigability day by day.







* As a result of shrimp farming, soil salinity pollution is being admitted in the southern part of Bangladesh. As a result, he is dying up to the grass of the area.





* The land is losing its fertility due to unplanned cultivation, application of chemical fertilizers, and use of pesticides during agricultural activities. Therefore, the rate of crop production from land is gradually decreasing.



Soil pollution control:





* Loose soil erodes easily. Therefore, grass or other plants should be planted in loose soil as soon as possible.





* Extensive deforestation needs to be stopped. If it is necessary to cut down trees, it is necessary to take initiative to plant trees as well.





* Urban or village household waste and sewage waste must be paid in advance.







* Unplanned urbanization must stop.





* Alternative methods of shrimp farming should be adopted.





* Chemical waste emitted from mills must be treated before discharge into land, reservoirs, or rivers.





* Instead of chemical fertilizers, organic fertilizers and bacterial fertilizers should be used on the land. Bean plants can be grown to increase the amount of nitrogen in the soil.











The writer is Associate Editor, the Environment Review Magazine.

Finally, the soil loses essential nutrients and stores unwanted substances, which are harmful to the animal and plant world today.

