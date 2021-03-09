Kosovo keen to expand trade ties with BD



The government of Kosovo is very keen to strengthen existing bilateral trade and economic ties with Bangladesh. Kosovo Ambassador in Dhaka Guner Ureya said this while paying a courtesy call on Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the ministry in the city, said a press release.





During the meeting, Humayun called upon the Kosovo envoy to import different Bangladeshi products, including food processing, leather products, agricultural products and raw materials. He said Bangladesh is committed to strengthening trade relations with Kosovo and both the countries will have to work on the basis of mutual cooperation in matters of common interest. He drew the attention of the envoy to identify specific areas of bilateral cooperation in the industrial sector and to make specific proposals. Guner Ureya called for a meeting of the 'Joint Economic Commission' to increase trade, commerce and import-export between Bangladesh and Kosovo. He said Bangladesh is a developing country, trade and commerce, increase in imports and exports and expansion of industries will play an important role in this joint commission meeting.

