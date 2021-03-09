Kardashian to Britney Spears: I Feel Your Pain!



Kim Kardashian wants Britney Spears to know that she isn't alone. Far from it, in fact. In the wake of a documentary that has shed light on the way Britney was exploited, manipulated and generally mistreated during the height of her fame, Kardashian has shared a lengthy statement on Instagram.





"I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her," the mother of four opened her series of social media posts late last week. For those unaware, the film referenced here is available on Hulu and titled Framing Britney Spears.





It delves into the singer's mental health crisis and breakdown in 2008, which has led to her dad, Jamie Spears, being given control over all of Britney's financial decisions. Despite the artist's best legal efforts, Britney has been unable to oust her father as the conservator of her estate.





"The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person," continued Kardashian on Friday.





"No matter how public someone's life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgement for entertainment. Looking back at my own experiences, I remember a time when I felt this way."





"When I was pregnant with North I was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell uncontrollably," explained the 40-year old reality star. "I gained 60lbs and delivered almost 6 weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body."





"Mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like - as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media. "I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn't leave the house for months after. It really broke me." Britney has not said a whole lot about her ongoing plight, or the documentary that has once again ignited the Free Britney movement. But she did share a recent photo with her teenage sons and close friend Billy Brasfield has assured The Sun that Spears is doing just fine.

