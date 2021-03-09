Women must support each other and get rid of jealousy



Yesterday was International Women's Day, a time to celebrate women and appreciate their struggles and successes. Bidita Bag shares a special message on this day. Says the Bollywood actress: "Until women are treated like second-grade citizens, there is nothing that can happen. I feel that for any country to progress, it must empower its women population and this is only possible via education and by healthcare. I also feel every woman's success should be an inspiration to other women - something that they should look up to. It is only when one woman starts to cheer and support one another, that incredible things will happen. And I believe empowered women can do anything, they can accomplish anything they choose to. This is the only way we can make the world a better place."





Bringing up the topic of gender equality, she adds, "This is something that has been spoken about and I do feel that when we talk about equality women should be given equal opportunities. It is important to support them in every way. We also often see emotions like jealousy creep up between women and proves to be so harmful. They must get rid of this." Giving an example of a flower, she says, "A plant has so many flowers. Does one flower get jealous of another. No, they all thrive together. Women must also support each other; this sisterhood will help women to evolve stronger than before. Yes, we have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go."

