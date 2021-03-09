'NZ tour will not be easy for us'

Mahmudullah Riyad



Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad said that forthcoming New Zealand tour will be a tough challenge for Tigers. He stressed on playing as a unit and doing well in all three departments in a bid to achieve a positive result in their New Zealand tour.







The cricket pundits also termed the New Zealand tour as immensely tougher for Bangladesh, considering the fact that the Tigers failed to win any game despite playing 26 matches (nine Tests, 13 ODIs and four T20 Internationals) across the format here. But Bangladesh's players this time seemed to be confident about their chance given their track record in the limited over cricket despite knowing that the condition here is difficult to deal with.







Moreover New Zealand has been in hot form currently after beating neighboring country Australia in a T20 series. "New Zealand's condition is always challenging," Mahmudullah Riyad said in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday. "It will not be easy for us. We have to perform as a team in three categories. The New Zealand team has been in a very good rhythm. They had just beaten Australia in the T20 series. It would be good for us to play without thinking about their strength. We have to look at our strengths and weaknesses. I think if we have the mindset to play good cricket, we will do better." The Tigers who came here in the last week of February for a three-match ODI series and as many T20 Internationals, currently are in quarantine as per the rules but had already started training in small groups. They are currently allowed to have a two-hour long practice. After completing the 14-day quarantine, they will be allowed to practice with full squad. They will have to undergo Covid-19 test again as they have just a day to end the mandatory quarantine.







"Most importantly we are able to practice; the wickets are also very good. We are trying to make the most of the two hours we have and we are enjoying it. There is another day of quarantine. I am praying that if everyone's result is negative then everyone can go out," he added. From his past experience, Mahmudullah further said that while the batsmen would have to adjust with the bounce, the bowlers need to correct their length for doing well in the New Zealand condition. "I try to understand the wicket as soon as possible. I try to adjust the bounce of the wicket because the bounce is always there. So you need to adjust with it. Basic cricket is important. If we can do our basic work properly, the result will be good," he remarked.







"I think the most challenging thing for bowlers is where they will bowl. They have to be in right frame of mind. Because the matter of length is very important here. If they are little careless about length, they will concede boundary. We have to take care not to give easy boundaries. And we need to maintain the right length consistently," he concluded.







Bangladesh will play the first ODI against New Zealand on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin. The second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26. The first and third ODI will start at 4 AM Bangladesh Time and the second one will begin at Bangladesh Time 7 AM. The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and starts at 7 AM Bangladesh time. The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1. The second and third T20 starts at 12 PM Bangladesh time.

Leave Your Comments