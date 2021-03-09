Indian Navy ships start to visit Mongla port

Two Indian Naval ships have started to visit Mongla port from Monday, which will continue till March 10. -Collected



Two Indian Naval ships - INS Kulish and INS - will visit port of Mongla till March 10 from Monday to celebrate 'Mujibo Barsho' and 50 Years of Bangladesh's Independence.





This is the first visit by Indian Naval Ships to Mongla. The visit will boost the strong and flourishing ties between Indian and Bangladesh Navies, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday.





The last time it happened 50 years ago when on 09/10 Dec 1971, the two gunboats Padma and Palash, jointly manned by Indian Navy and Mukti Bahini personnel, in a covert operation sailed up the Pusur river attacking various Pakistani installations at the Port.







To signify the importance that Indian Navy accords to its fraternal relationship with Bangladesh Navy, other than two ships, a Senior Officer from Indian Navy, Cmde Mahadevu Goverdhan Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge, Andhra Pradesh is embarked onboard INS Sumedha, an indigenously built Offshore Patrol Vessel. The ship is commanded by Cdr Gaurav Durgaprasad and is designed for patrolling and surveillance of India's vast EEZ.





Along with main gun and anti aircraft guns, the ship also carries an integral ALH/Alouette helicopter.





The second ship, INS Kulish is also indigenously built for anti-surface warfare operations. The ship is commanded by Cdr Sanjeev Agnihotri and is armed with surface to surface missiles, main gun, anti aircraft guns and missiles. It is also capable of operating helicopters. During the visit, the Senior Officers from the Indian side will be paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by laying wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara.





They will also lay wreaths at the grave of Bir Shrestho Ruhul Amin who sacrificed his life while fighting onboard the gunboat Palash at Mongla on 10 Dec 1971.





The Indian ships will also honor Bangladesh Navy Veterans of the Liberation War, during onboard reception and gift Bangladesh Navy items of historical value for displaying at the Armed forces Museum.





There will also be professional discussions with Bangladesh Navy and courtesy calls on Senior Officers at Mongla and Khulna.





Both navies will also have friendly sports fixtures and visits to each other's ships.





While departing on March 10, both navies will conduct a joint passage exercise.





