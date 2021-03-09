Stop publishing rape victim's names, photos: HC



The High Court has called for immediate steps to stop the publication of pictures, names, addresses, educational institutions, workplaces and any other detail relevant to the identity of women and children who have been sexually abused or raped.





Section 14 of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act bars media outlets from publishing the names, pictures and addresses of victims of rape and sexual abuse, said Mahfuzur Rahman Milon, counsel for the petitioner, bdnews reports.





But the provision is often flouted and as a result, the writ petition included copies of offending reports published by newspapers.





"The court has banned the publication of the victim's picture, name, identity and any kind of address. It has also issued a rule on the matter."

Leave Your Comments