Klaauw takes charges as UNHCR's representative in Bangladesh



Johannes van der Klaauw on Monday took charges as the representative of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in Bangladesh after presenting his credentials to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Klaauw becomes UNHCR's 11th representative in Bangladesh, a UNHCR press release said, BSS reports.





Following the presentation of his credentials to the Foreign Minister, Klaauw visited the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka to pay his respects and met with the trustees of the Museum. Klaauw, a national of the Netherlands, brings more than 25 years of experience with UNHCR in diverse assignments around the world. Most recently, he was the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in the Republic of Mali, where he led efforts to support principled and effective humanitarian aid across the country, for the displaced and vulnerable local populations.





He also served as Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen. He began his career in UNHCR at its Brussels office in 1995 and later served in senior positions in Iran, Morocco, Yemen, Canada, and the South Caucasus (Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia) as well as its Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.





