'Creating rumor alternative to BNP's movement'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the alternative to BNP's movement is to create arson terrorism, pseudo politics and rumors. He came up with the remarks while addressing a regular press conference at his official residence in the capital on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP has completely failed to participate the people in their movements . . . The alternative to BNP's movement is to create rumor." Issuing a warning against BNP, the minister said the country's people and the government would not accept any ill attempt to damage the country's resources and loss of lives in the name of alternative movement.





