What's causing vaccine delays in some Asian countries?



An estimated 160 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered so far globally, but most of that has been in the US and Europe. In the Asian region, vaccination programs are steadily progressing in places like India which says it has administered around 14 million doses since January. In others countries however, vaccine programs are either yet to begin or are still at a very early stage. The reasons for this have been varied - ranging from an abundance of caution to high levels of vaccine scepticism.





We looked at some of the countries in this situation and the different reasons behind it.





In the Philippines, many still recall the scare around the vaccine Dengvaxia - introduced in 2016 to inoculate against dengue fever.





Two years later it was suddenly suspended due to fears of side effects when some children who received it died.





The country's health secretary was prosecuted leading to a massive controversy. Public health officials say the incident led to a surge of vaccine scepticism that threatens to hijack the country's plans to use the vaccines as a way out of the pandemic.





A recent survey suggests that just 19% of Filipinos - or one out of five adults - are willing to be inoculated. Apart from that, a bulk of the vaccines themselves are yet to arrive in the country.





Shipments of China's Sinovac vaccine arrived in the country on 28 February - the first shipment to reach there. The country authorized its emergency use a few days before it arrived.





According to the BBC's Virma Simonette in Manila, the drive was supposed to have begun on 15 February but this did not happen when shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech and Astrazeneca - both approved for emergency use - did not arrive in time.





Astrazeneca finally arrived in the country on 4 March.





In Pakistan too, fear is a factor - but this is largely down to misinformation and some particularly effective viral videos.





In one viral video from 2020, a private school teacher is shown shouting frantically and gesturing to a group of boys who are seemingly passing out. He blames the polio vaccine, saying that the children are "unconscious" and berates officials for "forcing" them to administer it. A mob burned down a clinic as a result.





The video and others like it have long contributed to the declining rates of polio vaccination in the country. Even though they have been debunked and removed from social media, millions had already watched them.





The fallout has unsurprisingly affected plans to vaccinate the population against Covid as well. One report quoted a doctor in Peshawar as saying that on the first day of the vaccination drive, about 400 health care workers were supposed to get the jab, but only about a dozen showed up.









--- BBC

