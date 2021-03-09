Protest against China in Canada



A protest was organized against China outside the Vancouver Chinese Consulate office, Canada on March 07, 2021 , Saturday between 2 to 4pm. Along with 'Friends of Canada-India' the following organizations took part in the protest:





1. Canada Tibet Canada





2. East Turkistan Association of Canada





3. Friends of Canada India Organization





4. Global Pinoy



Diaspora Canada





5. Vancouver Society of Freedom, Democracy & Human Rights for China





6. Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement (VSSDM) 7.Vancouverites Concerned About Hong Kong





8. Vancouver Uyghur Association





9. Thai Democratic movement in Canada.





10. The Alliance of the Guard of Canadian Values.





Protesters raised slogans against China. The protest was a huge success.





The protesters were holding banners like "No to Communist China's unconstitutional National Security Law for Hong Kong" and `Beijing Lied, People Died' and `Say no to totalitarianism'. Protesters were carrying signs, some that read "Say no to totalitarianism," and "Free Hong Kong. Free Tibet. Free Uyghurs. Resist Tyranny."





It was a successful protest. Only 50 people were allowed due to COVID-19 but more than 300 people showed up.







