Modi to open Friendship Bridge today

The 'Maitri Setu' (Friendship Bridge) between India and Bangladesh will be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on Tuesday (March 9).





The 'Maitri Setu' has been built over Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh. The name 'Maitri Setu' symbolizes the growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh.





Construction of the bridge was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs. 133 crores, the Indian Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.





The 1.9 km-long bridge joining Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people to people movement between India and Bangladesh.





With the inauguration of the bridge, Tripura is set to become the 'Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 kms from Sabroom.





Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom, the statement said.





It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North East states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh.





The project is being taken up by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of about Rs. 232 crores.





