'Women must be qualified for attaining rights'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged women in the country to be more qualified through education and training to attain their rights.





She came up with the call on Monday while virtually addressing a program organized by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs at Shishu Academy in the city marking International Women's Day.





The premier said, "Right has to be achieved and quality is needed to attain it. And this quality would come through education and training."







Referring to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's move to make primary education free and compulsory for women, she said her government is now providing scholarships up to higher education where over 70 percent beneficiaries are female students.





The premier said, "Both male and female are needed to be educated to build the society."





Noting that women would have to play contribution to any achievement, she said men and women have to work in combine to forward the society ahead.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Bangladesh has attained the acknowledgement of a developing nation and on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence, our desire is that both men and women will keep continuing this progress."





On the occasion of the International Women's Day-2021, five successful women were given best Joyeeta awards with crests and money. They are Hasina Begum Nila, Miftahul Jannat, Mosammat Helennesa Begum, Robijan and Anjana Bala Bishwas.





On behalf of the Prime Minister, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira handed over the awards to the recipients.





With Fazilatun Nessa Indira in the chair, UN Resident Coordinator to Bangladesh Mia Seppo also spoke as the special guest.





Women and Children Affairs Secretary Md. Sayedul Islam delivered the welcome address while Hasina Begum Nila also spoke on behalf of the Joyeeta Women.





At the outset of the ceremony, an inauguration song and a documentary on Liberation War, Mujib Borsha and women development were screened.





The theme of this year's International Women's Day is "Women in leadership, achieving an equal future in Covid-19 world".







