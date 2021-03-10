Thor Love and Thunder's leaked video reveals Natalie's painful transformation



Jane Foster might undergo a rather tricky transformation to become the Goddess of Thunder, or at least that's what a new video leaked from the sets of Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder hints at. Actor Natalie Portman who is set to return to the franchise after her brief appearance as Jane in Avengers: Endgame (2019), is a part of the behind-the-scenes video that's doing the rounds of social media.





In the BTS video, one can see Natalie Portman hanging from a harness. During the particular scene being filmed, the actor's body language and movement shows a probable transformation. The setup reminds us of the place where Odin met Thor and Loki in Thor: Ragnarok.





In the shot, Natalie seems to be struggling to survive the shock, a similar situation seen in various superhero movies when human characters get infused with special powers. We have previously seen something similar happening with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers when he was injected with the super-soldier serum in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011).





The latest video comes days after we saw Natalie Portman's leaked photos from the sets, revealing her ripped arms, perhaps as the female Thor.





MCU's event film Avengers: Endgame brought curtains down on its first three phases, including a near-closure of Thor's track played by actor Chris Hemsworth. Marvel, while announcing its phase four and upcoming projects, revealed the return of Natalie Portman into the universe, reprising her Jane Foster, just that this time she'll be taking on the mantle of becoming Goddess of Thunder, also wielding Mjolnir, Thor's hammer. The movie, that's currently under production, also stars the Guardians of the Galaxy actors Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and others. Christian Bale will essay the role of the film's villain Gorr the God Butcher. Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to be released on February 11, 2022.

