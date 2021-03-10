Apu in Debashish's comedy show



As an anchor, Debashish Biswas is popular among the viewers. He is also known to all as a director. His artistic presentation made popular various shows of different TV channels like Pother Pyachali, Close Up 1 -Tomakey Khunjchhe Bangladesh, Ha Show, Janar Achhe Bolar Achhe, Very Filmy, Super Hero Super Heroine, Dhallywood Korcha, Shudhu Tomar Jonnyo, etc.





To keep in mind his popularity, ATN Bangla has started a new celebrity comedy show titled Grand Fun Show where Debashish will be seen to host the show. To keep request from Debashish, popular film actress Apu Biswas took part in first episode of the show as invited guest. Apu took part in shooting of the episode of the comedy show at BFDC's floor on March 7.





Tarek Mahmud is giving direction of the fun show, which will be aired on ATN Bangla fortnightly at 7:50pm from March 19. Debashish is very much excited to host such a show. While sharing his feelings in this regard he said, "These types of shows are being held from the western countries to our neighbourhood country. Such type of organised comedy show is being arranged for the first time in Bangladesh. I am really feeling good to host the show. Apu Biswas attended the first episode of the show to keep my invitation. It was really delightful and joyful matter for me to get her in first episode. I believe viewers will enjoy the show with keen interest."





Apu Biswas shared her feelings by this way, "Earlier, to keep Debashish Dada's requests, I attended several numbers of shows. But this show is absolutely different from others. Type of the show and various funs by Dada regarding me were really joyful. I was really delightful to attend the show. I believe viewers will also enjoy the episode."





Casting Apu Biswas, Debashish Biswas has already made two movies - Shuvo Bibaho and Shwashurbari Jindabad-2.







According to Debashish, he is taking preparation to release the second movie. On March 26, Apu Biswas acted and Shahriar Nazim Joy directed movie Priyo Komola will be released. Story of the movie is based on Liberation War, Apu Biswas also said.

