Akshay and Jacqueline to reunite for the 5th time





Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to reunite with Akshay Kumar with the recently announced film, 'Ram Setu'. The duo is also teaming up for 'Bachchan Pandey'. Last month, the co-stars were in Jaisalmer for the shoot. Recently, a source close to the development revealed, "Jacqueline and Akshay have a lot of interests in common, from trying healthy dishes together, to waking up early morning and working out. They had a blast shooting on the sets of Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer too, where they were often spotted chit-chatting nonstop and discussing scenes." The source further added, "Jacqueline is really pumped to get on sets with Akshay sir again with 'Ram Setu'. The duo travelled back from Jaisalmer to Mumbai to start the prep of the film." In the past, the stars have worked in 'Brothers', 'Housefull 2' and 'Housefull 3'. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline has some interesting projects in her kitty. From 'Bhoot Police', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus', 'Bachchan Pandey' to 'Ram Setu', fans are eagerly waiting to witness her magic on the big screen.

