Green, Red vie for Bangladesh Games women's cricket final



Bangladesh Green will take on Bangladesh Red on Wednesday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium as both of the sides are eying the final of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games. The other team of the tournament, Bangladesh Blue had already confirmed the final on the back of two straight wins against Bangladesh Red and Bangladesh Green. The Salma Khatun-led side crushed Red by 10 wickets in the first match, thanks to a gem of left-arm pace bowling from Fariha Trishna who claimed 6-14.





Later in the second game, they beat Green by nine wickets in quite comprehensive fashion, with off-spinner Mumta Hena playing the vital role, with 4-22. These two complete performances saw them topped them table in the three- team tournament, which was held earlier as the original schedule of Bangladesh Games coincides with Bangladesh women's team's home series against South Africa Team. South Africa is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on March 28 while the Bangladesh Games will begin on April 1. However with the Green and Red losing their first game, meaning the match between the two sides turned to be an unofficial semifinal. The winner will move to the final straightway to set a clash against Bangladesh Blue. The final will be held on November 12 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.





