PSG fans target Gerard Pique with disgusting Shakira taunt

Shakira was the target of a disgusting attack from PSG supporters. -Collected



The rivalry between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona has turned personal, with supporters of the French champions sparking outrage after taking a disgusting shot at the wife of Barcelona's Gerard Pique. The Blaugrana defender is famously married to Colombian pop princess, Shakira, and the couple have two children together. Pique's side travel to Paris hoping to overturn a 4-1 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clashes on Thursday morning (AEDT).





Both clubs have formed a fierce rivalry, having met on several dramatic occasions in Europe's top club competition over the years. However, PSG fans have taken that rivalry to a disturbing personal level after unveiling a shocking banner targeting Shakira over the weekend. PSG fans took to the streets in the the French capital on Sunday to express their support for the team, with one of the banners containing an awful insult about the Colombian pop star. The controversial banner in question read: "Shakira a La Jonquera", which is reference to a Spanish municipality located on the border with France that is synonymous with prostitution.



The shocking attack on Shakira sparked outrage on social media, with the PSG fans in question condemned for their ugly act of disrespect.



Huge task facing Spanish giants







Barcelona go into Thursday's second leg with a mountain to climb but the Spanish giants have rediscovered their form and a new president at the helm of the club.





The Catalans have won 13 of their past 16 league games to be second in La Liga and with a chance to win silverware in the Copa del Rey final.





It comes as Joan Laporta was elected Barcelona president again, just days after the club's last elected president - Josep Maria Bartomeu - spent a night in jail while Catalan police investigated possible irregularities during his administration.





The police investigation was related to the so-called "Barcagate," which involved allegations that the former executive board hired an internet services company to spread negative messages about its own players and opponents on social media to boost the image of senior club officials.





Bartomeu - who along with his board resigned in October - has denied any wrongdoing.





Laporta defeated businessman Victor Font and longtime board member Toni Freixa, the other two candidates who were among the more than 110,000 members eligible to vote. The turnout was 55,611.





Leave Your Comments