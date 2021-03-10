Domestic cricket: Dhaka League may change format



The new season of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League may take place in May-June this year, Kazi Inam Ahmed, the chairman of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM), hinted on Tuesday.







Since hosting the regular league is not possible due to logistic issues, the board is considering replacing the regular 50-over format with a 20-over format, Ahmed said in a media statement. The last season of the Dhaka League was postponed after the first round of the game due to Covid-19 outbreak. The board has been trying to host the league for a while now. It is the biggest source of income for cricketers who are not in the national team or are not considered for First-class cricket.







"We held a discussion today. The member secretary of CCDM was in the meeting along with me, the CEO of BCB, and representatives from the cricket operation and game development department of the board. We've earlier talked about fixing a three-year calendar for domestic cricket," Ahmed said. "Currently, we're thinking about relaunching the Dhaka League which was called off due to Covid-19 last year.



We know that the Dhaka League is the main earning source for many cricketers. So we've to keep this in mind. We're thinking about hosting the league when we can ensure the participation of the national team players, and most of the clubs have already signed agreements with them," the statement said.







Ahmed also said that before finalising the date, format and venues of the new season of the Dhaka League, the CCDM will have another meeting with the clubs.







"We may have to replace the regular 50-over format with a 20-over one as we may not get enough time and venues for this league this time. But before finalising the decision, we've to talk with the clubs. So nothing is final yet. Many things are still on the discussion table and we've to talk to the clubs and the board," Ahmed said in the statement.





