Vettori to join BD team Wednesday for New Zealand series

Bangladesh spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori giving tips to spinner Taijul Islam. -Facebook



Bangladesh spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori is set to join the side on Wednesday in Queenstown, where the Tigers will set a five-day camp for their upcoming limited over series against New Zealand.





The Tigers will play three ODIs, which are the part of ICC ODI Super League and as many T20 Internationals in the tour. Former New Zealand great Vettori will complete his tenure with Bangladesh as his 100-day contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will come to an end after this series.





Vettori last worked with Bangladesh during the side's home series against Zimbabwe in 2019 after which the Covid-19 outbreak stranded the whole world. The former New Zealand skipper was even unable to come Bangladesh during the side's series against West Indies last month due to the strict Covid-19 protocols in country New Zealand. As Bangladesh is in New Zealand now, this came as a great opportunity for him to join the side and complete his tenure.





"Vettori will join the side in Queenstown and he will help the team prepare for the upcoming series," said BCB media and communications committee chairman Jalal Younus. The BCB however will not renew the contract with Vettori after the series. They have already been in search for a new spin coach.





Bangladesh will leave the Managed Isolation & Quarantine (MIQ) facility in Christchurch on Wednesday as all of the members and players were reported COvid-19 negative.

