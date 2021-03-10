Divisional livestock department gets new director



Dr Afazuddin Miah was appointed the Divisional Director of the Department of Livestock on 24th February.





He joined as the 8th BCS (Livestock) Cadre in 1989 as a Veterinary Surgeon of Hizla Upazila of Barisal.







Later, he served as the livestock officer of several Upazila's including Singair Upazila, Manikganj , Nagarpur and Sakhipur Upazila of Tangail.





While performing this duty, he assisted in various ways including training to become an entrepreneur at a marginal level. During his undergraduate studies, Dr Afazuddin discovered the types of sheep skin diseases in Bangladesh (bacterial and fungal diseases).





Dr Afazuddin has also served as the Chief Veterinary Officer of the Central Veterinary Hospital.





He was born on January 10, 1963 in Tangail district. He completed his secondary education in 1978, his higher secondary education in 1980 and his bachelor's degree in veterinary science in 1984 from Bangladesh Agricultural University.





--- Nur e Alam, AA

