US Embassy launches new STEM initiative

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller inaugurates STEM initiative in the capital's BRAC Inn on Tuesday. -US Embassy



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, joined distinguished Bangladeshi scientists and STEM educators, and students, to inaugurate the Embassy-funded "Strengthening U.S.-Bangladesh Sustainable Relationship by Developing Student-centered STEM Education" project at BRAC Inn on Tuesday. Ambassador Miller recognized the contributions of women in different sectors in Bangladesh and around the world, highlighting the importance of encouraging and supporting women and girls to pursue education and careers in STEM fields, according to an US Embassy press release sent to The Asian Age.





The two year-long project funded by the Embassy's Public Affairs Section will encourage female participation in STEM fields through targeted outreach to university-age students, nationwide STEM competitions, and teacher training for STEM educators.







Job fairs and career counseling focusing on opportunities in the technology sector will provide young women (ages 18-25) with mentorship and resources needed to launch successful careers. Nationwide STEM competitions will engage young women and girls especially from ethnic minority communities in Bangladesh.







Over 800 female STEM instructors across all eight divisions will receive training to help teach more effectively and on how to mentor women, girls, and other minority community members about STEM careers.



For more information about studying or conducting research in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields at the world's leading research institutions in the United States, interested people can visit:





https://bd.usembassy.gov/education-culture/educationusa/





https://www.facebook.com/EdUSABangladesh





Leave Your Comments