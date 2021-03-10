Driver, assistant arrested for pushing a woman off a bus



The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a bus driver and his assistant for shoving a speech-impaired woman off a vehicle in Dhaka's Keraniganj after she "failed to pay the fare". The N Mallick Paribahan bus has been seized, said RAB-10 captain Mahfuzur Rahman, adding that details would be revealed later, reports bdnews24.com. OC Kazi Mainul Islam of Keraniganj Model Police Station said the victim could not be located immediately after the incident.





Police found her on Tuesday and are now proceeding with legal action. The bus left quickly after she was pushed off the vehicle, the woman wrote after the incident. She suffered injuries to her head and waist. Later, locals came forward to help her. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday and drew criticism from all quarters. The incident also prompted a human-chain protest in front of the Central Shaheed Minar at Upazila Sadar on Monday.

