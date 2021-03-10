Fazlul elected president, Mazharul secretary



Three-year term election of the executive committee of Ghatail Bazar Businessmen Association has been completed in Ghatial of Tangail. The voting was held at the association's own office on Monday from 8am to 4pm at a stretch.





Md Fazlul Haque Talukdar was elected as the President and Md Mazharul Islam as the general secretary of the association. Later in the day, Chief Election Commissioner Md Khalilur Rahman Mia announced the results at 1am. The other elected candidates are- vice-president Khokon Khan, Azharul Islam and Munshur Ali; Joint Secretary Shah Alam; Treasurer Nurul Islam and Sports Secretary Sabuj Mia. Mohammad Nazmul Islam has been elected as the Drama and Entertainment Secretary with 909 votes. Nazrul Islam has also been elected as Social Welfare Secretary, Abbas Ali as Publicity Secretary and kon Rana Al Amin as Office Secretary.





The members of the executive committee are Md. Abul Kalam, Shamim Mia, Hafizur Rahman Hasan, Shamim Al Mamun and Lavlu Mia have been elected as member of executive committee uncontested.







Convener of the committee Md Abdur Rashid Miah; joint conveners Md Abdul Halim and Md Dolowar Hossain; member secretaries Lutfar Rahman Taluka, Member Nayan Uddin Nayan, Md Rafiqul Islam (Ran) and Md Zainul Abedin (Nannu) were present on the occasion.





--- Abdul Latif, Ghatail

Leave Your Comments