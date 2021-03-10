'All credit goes to PM for country's development'

Faridpur-4 constituency Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, popularly known as Nixon Chowdhury addresses a reception program at the premises of Gharua Government Primary School in Bhanga on Monday. - AA



All credit goes to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the development of country, said Faridpur-4 constituency Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, popularly known as Nixon Chowdhury.







He said, "As like whole country, the development of Faridpur has only been possible for the Prime Minister.







He came up with these remarks while addressing a reception program at the premises of Gharua Government Primary School in Bhanga on Monday.





MP Nixon Chowdhury said, "Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to fulfill Bangabandhu's dreams. She radically changed our destiny by building Padma Bridge and highway express."







He said, "We are also making our constituency developed to make her stronger. The people of Faridpur-4 have elected me for twice to continue the development process. I will always continue my work with people to make my party stronger."







Mentioning Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque, MP Nixon said, "I invite you to my house as you expressed to invite you to my house at a mahfil in Faridpur. There is no last word in politics. My father was one of the closest persons to Bangabandhu and loved him. If so, let's all work together for country's interest in coming days."







The program was presided over by Gharua UP Chairman Professor Shafiuddin Mollah while Faridpur Zila Parishad Chairman Shamsul Haque Bhola Master; Zila Parishad Panel Chairman Shahinur rahman Shahin and Upazila Chairman SM Habibur Rahman were present in the program. Among others, Awami League leaders along with activists and social elites were present in the program.







In the reception program, the locals received MP Nixon Chowdhury with floral boat.







On the occasion, Faridpur Zila Parishad Chairman Samsul Haque Bhola Master said, "I saw Bangabandhu and now I see his grandson Nixon Chowdhury who used to respect all and go forward with his work in future.







He further said, "I attended many program but today I saw the love of people for Nixon Chowdhury. We all work together for the betterment of our country, he added.







--- Md Ramjan Sikder, Bhanga, Faridpur

