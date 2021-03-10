'Nobody will remain homeless in Mujib Barsha'

Nilphamari Deputy Commissioner Md Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury addresses a views exchange meeting with the beneficiaries who have been distributed homes under the project in Kishoreganj in Nilphamary. -AA



Nobody will remain homeless and landless in Mujib Barsha, said Nilphamari Deputy Commissioner Md Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury.







He said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken many good works in Mujib Barsha. Of them, providing homes to the homeless is special one. Under the Ashrayan-2 Project, every homeless people of the country will get homes."





He made these remarks while addressing a views exchange meeting as the chief guest with the beneficiaries who have been distributed homes under the project in Kishoreganj in Nilphamary.







Nilphamari DC warned, "If any irregularity is found in this project, stern actions will be taken."





Addressing the beneficiaries, DC Md Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury said, "Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina has gifted these homes to you. You will supervise the construction work of your homes by yourself."





Kishoreganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mst Roksana Begum presided over the meeting while Upazila Chairman Shah Md Abul Kalam Bari Pilot was present as special guest.







Among others, government officials along with social dignitaries were also present at the meeting.







Under Ashrayan-2 Project (Phase 2), 150 homes have been constructed in Nitai, Bahagili and Chandkhana unions of Kishoreganj upazila in Nilphamari. Every beneficiaries will get 2 decimals land as well. It is mentionable that 140 beneficiaries have been distributed homes with 2 decimals land in the first phase.







--- Khademul Morsalin Shakir, Kishoreganj, Nilphamari

