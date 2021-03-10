'Rehabilitation initiatives taken for returnee migrant workers'



The government has taken initiatives for the socio-economic rehabilitation of the returnee migrant workers, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad said Tuesday.







"Efforts to retrain returnee migrants and sending them back abroad as skilled workers are continuing," he told the 12th meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on his ministry.





Ahmad said they have arranged for issuing experience certificates for returnee migrants. "We're closely monitoring the international market and trying to explore new ones," he said.





Bangladesh is one of the largest recipients of remittance. An estimated 11 million Bangladeshis are working in 165 countries. About half a million more seek overseas employment every year.





Last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, 217,669 Bangladeshis left home for jobs in other countries, according to BMET. But at the same time, an estimated 400,000 others returned home, reports UNB.





During this time, the country received US$21,752.27 million as remittance.





At Tuesday's meeting, the speakers discussed the reintegration of returnee workers, resending them abroad and the post-Covid-19 labour market situation.

The meeting was chaired by Anisul Islam Mahmud, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.







Leave Your Comments