'Anti-liberation forces hatching new conspiracy'



Awami League Advisory Council Member and central 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu has alleged that anti-liberation forces are hatching new conspiracies to distort the history of liberation war and independence.





He was presiding over a virtual discussion of the central 14-party alliance on the occasion of the historic March 7 on Tuesday. He said, "Those who destroyed the liberation war spirit through the assassination of Bangabandhu and do not believe in the country's independence, they are now out to distort the country's history."





Speaking on the occasion, Awami League Advisory Council Member Tofail Ahmed said described the observance of the historic March 7 by those who used to impede the dissemination and playing of the historic March 7 speech in the past as politically motivated. Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon underscored the need for presenting Bangabandhu's political philosophy, non-communal beliefs and patriotism to the nation in a proper manner.





Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu said BNP-Jamaat is out to distort the country's history in a newer way by practicing the partial history in the name of observing March 7.





AL Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das moderated the discussion.







Leave Your Comments