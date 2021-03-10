Returnee expatriates borrowing money anew



The expatriate Bangladeshis who came back home from abroad in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, are borrowing money anew to pay back their existing loans. As a result they have come under monetary pressure. For this reason they are being compelled to reduce their expenditure on healthcare.





The above findings were determined through a survey of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The survey shows that 50% expatriate Bangladeshis have borrowed money from different sources as they faced financial crisis. More than half of the migrant workers who returned from overseas have stated that they each have taken loans of over one lakh taka. 28% expatriate Bangladeshis have informed that their loans are over 2 lakh taka each. The IOM survey exhibits that returnee expatriates are facing financial challenges by more than 20% than the



initial stage. At the first stage of the research, 50% expatriate Bangladeshis said that they have been plunged into monetary predicaments by the Covid 19 pandemic. At the second stage the percentage has gone up to 71%. Most of the expatriate Bangladeshis are not finding appropriate jobs, facing economic hurdles and having trouble to pay back their loans.



However, the unemployment rate among the expatriates has come down from 74% to 64% as a result of the withdrawal of the lockdown. IOM said that it is pledge-bound to cooperate with Bangladesh government in rehabilitating the expatriate workers.



The survey was financed by European Union (EU). IOM further said that 87% returnee expatriates intend to go back to their overseas workplaces in Saudi Arabia, India, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Italy and Malaysia.







