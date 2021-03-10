President to receive coronavirus vaccine today



President Abdul Hamid will get his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine today. He will receive the shot at 5pm, his Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said. Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. A countrywide vaccination drive was launched on Feb 7.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the first dose on March 4. On February 24, her sister Sheikh Rehana received the first jab.





By Tuesday, 4,013,963 people received the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The second dose has to be taken between 8 and 12 weeks of the first one.





So far, 5,251,935 people have completed their registration for vaccine.





The government signed an agreement with India's Serum Institute for acquiring 30 million doses of the vaccine. The institute will provide five million doses every month between January and June.





People, who are 40 or above, have to register at www.surokkha.gov.bd for getting vaccinated. Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that the age limit would be revised once more doses are available.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December 2019. Until Tuesday, more than 117 million cases have been reported worldwide with 2.6 million deaths, according to John Hopkins University tally.









Leave Your Comments