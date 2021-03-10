Expectations from a trusted friend



Bangladesh approaches its 50th year of independence and observes the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh-India celebrate 50 years of their friendship. Moreover, it's a pleasure that Indian Premier Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh to participate in the celebration of Bangladesh's 50 years of independence which is going to be held on 26 March 2021. Narendra Modi has described India's bonds with Bangladesh as an important pillar of India's "neighbourhood first" policy. The bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh is scripted in blood. India comprehensively cooperated with Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. Over 10 million Bangladeshi refugees took shelter in India in 1971. Many Indian soldiers got killed while fighting for Bangladesh's independence.





India is a vital development partner for Bangladesh. At the same time India values the prevalence of Bengali cultural heritage. India has all along aided Bangladesh in upholding the sanctity of Bengali culture. At the same time India is Bangladesh's most trusted ally. We will have to retain good relations with India under all circumstances for our own betterment. India played profound roles at the back of Bangladesh's socio-economic advancement. India has all along stood by Bangladesh during good and tough times. We can learn precious lessons from India regarding democratic practice and retaining the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971. It is even hard to imagine Bangladesh's development keeping India aside. India is well-known all over the world as a country of authentic democracy.





Narendra Modi visited Dhaka in June 2015. He gave a wonderful and inspirational speech at a program hosted by University of Dhaka. In his speech Narendra Modi lauded the progress Bangladesh has obtained in the socio-economic arena, in youth development, sports and women emancipation. Many of the commitments made anticipate further strengthening of this close friendship. This includes India's promise to promptly deliver to Bangladesh the Covid-19 vaccines it is producing (which has been already done) and the commitment to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation on trade and connectivity, especially by removing non-tariff barriers.



Thus relations between the two countries, particularly at the political level, are very amicable and positive. There are, however, certain issues that stand in the way of taking this friendship, which has great strategic significance to both countries, to a deeper level of trust, mutual understanding and cooperation.





India has dispatched Covid 19 vaccines to Bangladesh within the fastest possible time. India has gifted two million vaccines to Bangladesh free of cost. It has enabled Bangladesh government to administer Covid 19 vaccines to the country's people in due course.





Bangladesh is anxiously waiting for certain crucial matters to be resolved. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought early signing of the interim agreement on Teesta water sharing that had been agreed upon several years ago. Although PM Narendra Modi has expressed India's sincere commitment to address this, the people of Bangladesh would like to see a concrete resolving of this issue as quickly as possible.





There are also some trade-related thorns in the economic relationship of the two countries that need to be removed. The implementation of the Indian Line of Credit to Bangladesh aimed at boosting infrastructural development, among other things, has been delayed due to bureaucratic hurdles that need to be addressed. The condition of around 85 percent of materials to be sourced from India for infrastructural projects, which has been relaxed in special cases, needs to be revised as it may hurt Bangladeshi industries, such as those producing cement and rods. What is the logic of sourcing materials from India when they are abundantly produced in Bangladesh?





Bangladesh needs India's cooperation to resolve the Rohingya crisis. Over one million Rohingyas have entered Bangladesh from Myanmar's Rakhine province to escape ethnic cleansing in Myanmar by Myanmar forces.









A file photo showing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. -PTI







We hope that this auspicious milestone of relations between the two countries will usher in a significantly more meaningful height of mutual cooperation by removing all the stumbling blocks that keep coming in the way. Most decidedly, the ball is in India's court.





India is an economic superpower. On the economic front, India is going to clutch the show while Pakistan will be left to fend for itself. With a GDP of $2.6 trillion, New Delhi automatically figures prominently in the US policy framework.





India has strong trade and business ties with most of the countries in the world. The 'Make-in-India' initiative, especially in some segments, has started showing results. India's success story in the pharmaceutical sector, especially its supply of affordable medicines to developing nations has earned it the title of the 'Pharmacy of the World'.





India also flaunts its status as the largest manufacturer of the Covid-19 vaccine. In contrast, Pakistan's economy is gasping for breath. The long list of negative factors including corruption, money laundering, political instability among others, has ensured that most of the foreign countries are not interested in investing in Pakistan. If that were not enough, Pakistan will continue to figure in the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) grey list until June this year. The Paris-headquartered global watchdog is not happy with Pakistan's performance in tackling money laundering and terror finance. There are indications that if things remain unchanged, Pakistan could even be blacklisted by FATF.





India's growing clout in the global arena and its deft diplomacy have fetched it a membership position in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India will chair three key committees in UNSC in the year 2021-2022 - Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counterterrorism Committee and Libya Sanctions Committee.





Pakistan's precarious economic condition seems to be a prime factor behind its fast-changing diplomatic stance. It can be a friend one day and the foe next day or vice-versa. For instance, after reaching the ceasefire agreement with India, Pakistan is reportedly mulling the restoration of cotton imports from the neighboring country. Pakistan's textile industry is badly hit due to a shortfall of cotton.





Having said this, it is unlikely that the Biden administration will offer any economic and military aid to Pakistan. It would be unrealistic to expect that under US President Joe Biden, the US would resume large-scale economic and military assistance to Pakistan or would be helpful in the search for a just settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.





Well, if Kashmir needs to be discussed then it has to be between India and Pakistan. But for this to happen, Pakistan has to meet several criteria, the first and foremost being the cutting off all ties with 'non-state actors' also known as terror elements. Whether Pakistan has the will and power to do so, only time will tell.





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman came back to Bangladesh after the country's independence on 10th January 1972. Bangabandhu first visited Kolkata after Bangladesh's independence. The assistance Bangladesh received from India was invaluable. That's why Bangabandhu said while thanking India, "I have nothing to give you except my wholehearted love."





Keeping in view Bangabandhu's words, we offer our heartfelt love to India and in the same tune we look forward to earnest love from India as well.





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.





Leave Your Comments