OECD forecasts 5.6% world growth rate



The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has lifted its 2021 global growth forecast to 5.6%.





The deployment of coronavirus vaccines and a huge US stimulus program have greatly improved the world's economic prospects.





Tuesday's figure is an increase of 1.4% from the Paris-based organization's December forecast, and welcome news for the world economy. It plunged into recession last year, when governments introduced restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus vaccine rollouts and a huge US stimulus package have boosted economic growth expectations.





The report analyzed data from across the OECD's 36 wealthiest member states. During the presentation of its report, the OECD said that it expects global output to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year. In 2022, it expects the world economy to grow by 4% - an improvement of 3.7% from its December forecast. The US and Chinese economies are expected bounce back faster, while other regions may continue struggling until the end of 2022. Nearly 10 million more people across the OECD's member states are out of work compared to before the pandemic. In poorer countries, "substantial job losses have increased poverty and deprivation of millions of workers," the report said.

