Myanmar recalls envoy to UK after pro-Suu Kyi remarks

Myanmar has recalled its ambassador to the UK after he spoke out against a military coup and demanded the release of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.





Kyaw Zwar Minn had told the BBC that the country was already "divided" and could be at risk of civil war.





Myanmar's military seized power in a 1 February coup claiming there was voter fraud in a recent election.





Ms Suu Kyi's party the National League for Democracy (NLD) had won a landslide victory in the polls.





International observers have disputed the military's claims of election fraud and said they did not observe any irregularities.





Key leaders of the government were arrested. Ms Suu Kyi is being held in an undisclosed location and faces several charges including causing "fear and alarm" and illegally importing walkie talkies.





The ambassador, who is a former military colonel, had on Monday issued a statement calling for the release of Ms Suu Kyi and ousted president Win Myint.





He was praised by British foreign minister Dominic Raab, who commended his "courage and patriotism".





In a subsequent interview with BBC Burmese, Mr Kyaw Zwar Minn had said he decided to issue the statement after seeing increasing casualties at protests.





"I don't want to see citizens of Myanmar dying. I am arguing for all [protesters and military] to stop," he said. "The country is already so divided and at risk of possible civil war. I want peace."





He also reiterated his call for Ms Suu Kyi's release, and appeared to stand firmly by her.





"Ms Suu Kyi appointed me and I will take her orders," he said. "I demand for her and President U Win Myint to be released. The solution is not in New York or London, it is in [Myanmar capital] Nay Pyi Taw."





He maintained that his latest remarks were not "betraying the country", adding that he was standing on "middle" ground.





During the interview Kyaw Zwar Minn, who has represented Myanmar in London since 2013, said he did not have plans to defect or get asylum in the UK. He added that the Burmese embassy in the UK had no direct communication with the military.





The Myanmar government later issued a statement saying he was recalled. His current plans are not known.



