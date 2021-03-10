‘Bangabandhu struggled to establish rights of Bengalis’

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman struggled establish rights of people by ensuing economic and political emancipation, Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad MP said.

She was addressing a discussion marking the historic March 7 at the upazila parishad auditorium in Sarail of Brahmanbaria on Sunday. Organized by the upazila administration, the program was chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ariful Haq Mridul.

Sheuly Azad MP, a member of the parliamentary standing committee on land ministry, said, “Bangbandhu struggled throughout his life for making people free from poverty and discrimination. He deeply loved the people of Bengal.”

“For establishing the rights of Bengalis, Bangabandhu underwent incarceration and torture. Nothing could deter him from his mission,” she further said.

The ruling party women lawmaker said, “Bangamata Fazilatunnesa was behind the landmark March 7 speech of Bangabandhu. Being inspired by Bangamata, Bangabandhu uttered the words from his heart, which were the call for freedom.”

Bangamata actively assisted Bangabanduhu in every movement, she added.

Bangabandhu couldn’t fulfill his dreams, but under the dynamic leadership of his worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country is now advancing forward in an indomitable speed, Sheuly Azad MP said, adding that people in Bangladesh are now living in peace.

