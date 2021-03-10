‘March 7 speech showed the path to freedom’

The historic March 7 speech delivered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before 50 years showed Bengalis the path to freedom, senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail circle) Md Anisur Rahman said.

He was speaking at a discussion organized by the upazila administration in Sarail of Brahmanbaria on Sunday, marking the historic March 7. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ariful Haq Mridul presided over the discussion.

Anisur Rahman said, “All movements under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before the Liberation War were entwined. As a result, we got a free and sovereign Bangladesh.”

“March 7 is an important day for Bangladesh and Bengalis. Bangabandhu’s speech is a historic document. I feel proud to hear and recite the speech,” he further said.

Bangladesh grabbed a place in the world map as an independent and sovereign country under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, senior ASP Anisur Rahman said, adding that the country has achieved enviable success as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is at the helms with dynamism and prudence.

