Worldwide waffling





An Air New Zealand crew member has tested positive for COVID-19 during routine surveillance testing. They returned to Auckland from Tokyo, Japan on February 28 on flight NZ90 and returned a negative COVID-19 result. But they returned a positive test result on Sunday after being tested on Saturday during routine testing. They have been moved to Auckland's quarantine facility. There is currently one location of interest - the Auckland Airport Countdown on March 3 between 12:07pm and 1:22pm.





Pakistan has urged the international community to work together to prevent criminals from making and distributing false Covid-19 vaccines and other fake medical products. "In the context of Covid-19, there is a need for effective action against falsified and fake medical products - such as Covid-19 vaccines - and to strengthen international cooperation in this regard," said Munir Akram, Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations.







In his statement at a high-level segment of the 14th Crime Congress in New York on Saturday evening, the Pakistani envoy warned that the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed various vulnerabilities which could be exploited by the criminals.









Turkey is sending its strongest signal yet that it's ready to mend ties with Arab countries that have been strained by Ankara's support for Islamist-rooted governments. "A new chapter can be opened, a new page can be turned in our relationship with Egypt as well as other other Gulf countries to help regional peace and stability," Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in an interview in Istanbul.











Nearly 20 percent of Afghan women journalists have quit or lost their jobs in the past six months, a media watchdog group said, as a wave of murders targeting the press has intensified in the war-torn country.





The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee said that more than 300 women had left the industry in recent months, citing the "wave of targeted killings" as one of the main reasons -- along with financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The report comes as the world marks International Women's Day and less than a week after three female media workers from Enikass TV were gunned down by militants in the eastern city of Jalalabad in an attack claimed by the local Islamic State group affiliate.









