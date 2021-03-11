World Kidney Day today

United Hospital Renal Care Center organized a patient forum with kidney patients on Wednesday. -AA



The 'World Kidney Day-2021? will be observed in the country and elsewhere across the globe today (Mar 11), aiming to raise awareness about the importance of sound kidneys.The theme of the day this year is "Living Well with Kidney Diseases".The day is going to be marked in Bangladesh amid holding different programs including rally, discussion and seminar on kidney diseases and its prevention methods, reports BSS.





President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today issued separate messages on the occasion, urging the government, non-governmental organisations and all concerned to work together by carrying out awareness campaign for the prevention and treatment of kidney diseases.





To mark the occasion United Hospital Renal Care Center organized a patient forum with kidney patients entitled 'Staying Well with Kidney Disease'.The event was attended by kidney patients and other members of their families, who shared the story of their well-maintained lifestyle.

