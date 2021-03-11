7 March speech in three languages





The Bangladesh High Commission in London has released translations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 7 March speech in Irish, Scottish and Welsh languages.Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and other guests unveiled the special publication -- 'A call for freedom in languages' -- containing the translations in a virtual event on Monday, the high commission said in a statement, reports bdnews24.com.





Language experts of Trinity College, Dublin, Herriot-Watt University, Scotland and University of Wales Trinity Saint David did the translations in their languages in the initiative taken by High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland Saida Muna Tasneem.Ministers, MPs, academics, language experts and eminent community members from England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland joined the event to pay tributes to Bangladesh's founding father and his historic speech.





"This special publication would certainly bring the history of Bangladesh's independence and the charismatic oratory of the Bangabandhu closer to the Irish, Scottish and Welsh people and deepen our cultural heritage, linguistic linkages and human connectivity," Foreign Minister Momen said.





The speech does not only tell the story of struggles for freedom of the oppressed Bengali but it is also a UNESCO documentary heritage of humanity, the minister said. "It remains an everlasting inspiration for all the oppressed and freedom-loving people around the world, wherever their homeland is and whatever language they speak," he said.





"The precious words of this historic speech would bring the Irish people closer to the spirit of Bangladesh as mentioned by Bangabandhu," said Thomas Byrne, minister for Europe and Prime Minister's Office of the Irish foreign ministry.





Mark Drakeford, first minister of Wales, said: "The translation of the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu in Welsh will help people of Wales learn more about the history of Bangladesh's independence while it will continue to motivate all freedom-loving people across the globe."Chaired by High Commissioner Tasneem, the commemorative event was also attended and addressed by Irina Bokova, UNESCO's former director, and Julian Knight, chairman of UK's House of Commons Select Committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sports.









Leave Your Comments