Madrasa student hacked to death in Gazipur



Miscreants hacked to death a madrasa student in Pirujali Bakchar Para village of Gazipur's Joydevpur police station. Police recovered the bloodied body on Tuesday morning and sent it to the morgue of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Biplob Hossain Billal, 15, son of Babul Hossain of Akandapara village under Joydebpur police station.







The victim's family and police said, he came home from the madrassa on holiday three days ago. Billal went out of the house last night to offer Isha prayer and disappeared. On Tuesday morning, locals informed the police to see the bloody body inside a bamboo bush half a kilometer away from the house. Police recovered the body and sent it to the morgue.







Police also said that there were several marks of injuries on the body.Joydebpur Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mamun Aur Rashid said, the miscreants hacked him to death with a sharp weapon. There are marks of injuries on the body of the deceased. The OC also said that the process of taking legal actions is underway.









---Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur





