Mohammad Ali helps DU student for treatment



Daudkandi Upazila Chairman Major (retd) Mohammad Ali gave Tk 30,000 to a student of Dhaka University for treatment. The student, Md Hasan Miah (21) is a 3rd year student of Bangla Department at DU. He is the son of late Nazim Uddin Munshi of Hariala village under Gouripur union in Duandakandi.







Hasan was suffering from hernia problem. On Tuesday, the said money was handed over to Hasan's mother at Dhaka Shomorita Hospital where the student was admitted to operate hernia.







After getting financial help from Upazila Chairman, Hasan' mother said, "I have been struggling to provide my children with proper education. When my son got unwell, I became helpless. My relatives helped me at their best but it was not enough. Then I was given the said money from Daudkandi Upazila Chairman which helped me to perform Hasan's hernia operation. I thanked to Upazila Chairman for his help."







Sani Hasan, chairman's personal assistant, said, when upazila chairman came to about the illness of Chhatra League activist Md Hasan, I was asked to go to hospital with the money. I was also told to assure Hasan's mother about further assistance from upazila chairman. It is mentionable that Daudkandi Upazila Chairman Major (retd) Mohammad Ali is revered by all in his area for his philanthropic activities.











---Liton Sarker Badol, Daudkandi, Cumilla





