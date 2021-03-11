Seminar on safe immigration, skill development held

Gopalganj Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Md Iliasur Rahman speaks at a seminar at Gopalganj Technical Training Institute conference room on Wednesday. -AA



A day-long awareness seminar on 'Safe Immigration and Skill Development' was held at Gopalganj Technical Training Institute (TTC), Gopalganj on Wednesday.District Administration and Gopalganj Technical Training Institute jointly organized the program Where financial assisted by Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.





Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Md Iliasur Rahman was spoken as the chief guest on behalf of Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner and Gopalganj Polytechnic Institute Principal Md Mainul Hasan, Gopalganj District Manpower and Employment Officer Abu Musa Md Rezaul Karim, Gopaganj Press Club Secretary General Syed Mirazul Islam and Gopalganj District AL Office Secretary Md Ilias Haque were present as special guests on the occasion.





Earlier, Tapos Kumar Das, Instructor, Electrics Trade of the Institutes, delivered welcome speech and Gazi Abid Rayhan, Instructor, Computer Trade read the essay in the seminar. Among others, public representative, local political leaders like UP chairmen and members, imam, NGO workers, media persons and social elites also attended the program.





Speakers said that for ensuring safe immigration, we should follow the proper guidelines of the government and made ourselves skilled in the particular trade. They further added that we should also avoid brokers for creating employment in abroad.AKM Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, Principal, Gopalganj Technical Training Institute, presided over the day-long seminar.









---Mijanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj







Leave Your Comments