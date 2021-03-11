'BD's development visible to world but not to BNP'

Information Minister and Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Dr Hasan Mahmud addresses the tri-annual conference of the Awami League in Kalai of Joypurhat on Wednesday. - AA



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said, the development of Bangladesh is noticed by the outside world but the BNP does not. The information minister said, "Today's Bangladesh has changed under the leadership of Bangladesh Awami League. Bangladesh has now moved from a least developed country to a middle-income country on the recommendation of the United Nations." He came up with these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a public meeting organized at the premises of Kalai Government Women's College on the occasion of the tri-annual conference of Awami League in Kalai of Joypurhat on Wednesday.







He added, "Once we would be news item in the world because of disasters and famines. When boats were moving on the streets of Dhaka instead of cars, we would be world news. But now we are in the world news like- Sheikh Hasina is called one of the best prime ministers in the world. We become a world news when our women's soccer team defeats India's women's soccer team to become Asia Cup champion; when our national cricket team beats Australia, India, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka.







He said, "The per capita income of Bangladesh has now surpassed India's per capita income. Our country has now left India and Pakistan in development. India and Pakistan can see the development of our country but the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) cannot see any development. BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam, Dr Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra, Rizvi Ahmed and many others cannot see it."





Joypurhat District Awami League Vice-President Abdul Quader Mandal presided over the function while Jatiya Sangsad Whip and AL Organizing Secretary Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan MP, Joypurhat-1 MP Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, AL Central Committee Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Health and Population Affairs Secretary Rokeya Sultana, District Parishad Chairman and District Awami League President Arifur Rahman Rocket, General Secretary Zakir Hossain along with other district and upazila leaders and activists were present at the conference. At the conference Md Minfuzur Rahman Milon was elected as President and Md Fazlur Rahman as general secretary.











