SINGER, Arcelik donate ventilators



SINGER Bangladesh Limited in association with Arçelik Turkey, donated ventilators to three hospitals in and outside Dhaka for saving lives of critical Covid-19 patients under its 'Singer for Society' program. The hospitals are Holy Family Red Crescent Hospital, Police Central Hospitals in Dhaka and TMSS Rafatullah Community Hospital at Bogura.







On the occasion of handing over the ventilators, SINGER CEO MHM Fairoz said that despite challenging times for businesses, SINGER and Arcelik as socially responsible companies have stood by the people of Bangladesh and will continue to do so in the future too.





Deputy Chief of Mission of Turkish Embassy Enis Faruk Erdem stated that Turkey assisted more than 150 countries and 12 international organizations in different forms in their efforts to fight Covid-19. He congratulated SINGER and Arcelik for taking this humanitarian initiative.



As part of the 'Singer for Society' program, immediately after break out of Covid-19 in Bangladesh, SINGER donated refrigerators, washing machines and microwave ovens to a number of hospitals across the country to facilitate safety of doctors and nurses, attending Covid-19 patients. Singer also assisted the cyclone Amphan affected people in the Southern Part of the country by distributing food aid.





