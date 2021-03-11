I'm too much of a coward to watch real horror films



Actor-musician Alexx O'Nell is rather excited as he plays his role in the horror-comedy film 'Roohi'. Alexx who plays an American journalist named Tim in the film starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, says, "The first character you see in 'Roohi' is Tim, who with Bhaura (Rajkummar Rao) and Kattanni (Varun Sharma) as his guides, has come to shoot a documentary on a very 'unique' small-town ritual.







But Tim's story takes a turn for the bizarre when the practice he's come to cover turns out to be more brazen crime than quaint tradition, and then downright terrifying when Roohi and Afzana (Janhvi Kapoor) introduce the three unlikely friends to the realm of the supernatural."

