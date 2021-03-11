Alia's birthday get-together postponed to a later date



Neetu Kapoor recently confirmed that her son Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined ever since. His personal and professional plans have been pushed ahead till the actor recovers. According to a report in a news portal, Ranbir had reportedly also planned a small get-together for ladylove Alia Bhatt's birthday on March 15. Now, the celebrations will happen at a later date.





Alia Bhatt took the test as she has been closely working with the two. "Alia takes the test nearly every day and today also she has tested negative but has still isolated herself. Ranbir Kapoor caught the virus on the sets of 'Brahmastra' and is recovering currently" said the source.







